With EPS Growth And More, PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PWR Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for PWR Holdings

How Fast Is PWR Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. PWR Holdings managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for PWR Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to AU$101m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for PWR Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Story continues

Are PWR Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in PWR Holdings in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Independent Chairman Teresa Handicott bought AU$9.5k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$9.50. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for PWR Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping AU$135m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 13% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because PWR Holdings' CEO, Kees Weel, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to PWR Holdings, with market caps between AU$581m and AU$2.3b, is around AU$1.6m.

PWR Holdings offered total compensation worth AU$806k to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does PWR Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for PWR Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if PWR Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

The good news is that PWR Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here