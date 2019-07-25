With EPS Growth And More, RedHill Education (ASX:RDH) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in RedHill Education (ASX:RDH). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

RedHill Education's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud RedHill Education's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 54%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note RedHill Education's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to AU$57m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are RedHill Education Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling RedHill Education shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that CEO, MD & Executive Director Glenn Elith bought AU$45k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.90.

Does RedHill Education Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

RedHill Education's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put RedHill Education on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on RedHill Education by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

