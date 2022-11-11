With EPS Growth And More, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$1.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers?

Story continues

Are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While we did see insider selling of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. Specifically the CEO & Director, Ann Fandozzi, spent US$999k, paying about US$52.25 per share. It's hard to ignore news like that.

Should You Add Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in more detail. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here