With EPS Growth And More, Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Robert Walters (LON:RWA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Robert Walters with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Robert Walters

Robert Walters' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Robert Walters' EPS has grown from UK£0.46 to UK£0.52 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 13% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Robert Walters remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to UK£1.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Robert Walters' future profits.

Story continues

Are Robert Walters Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Robert Walters insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£92k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Matthew Ashley for UK£50k worth of shares, at about UK£5.17 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Robert Walters bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£17m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 4.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Robert Walters Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Robert Walters is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Robert Walters (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that Robert Walters is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here