With EPS Growth And More, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.38 to RM0.72, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 90%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM488m. That equates to 21% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

