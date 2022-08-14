With EPS Growth And More, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is ON Semiconductor Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. ON Semiconductor's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 45%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that ON Semiconductor is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.9 percentage points to 29%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ON Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell ON Semiconductor shares in the last year. But the really good news is that Independent Director Gregory Waters spent US$769k buying stock, at an average price of around US$45.26. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for ON Semiconductor bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$342m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is ON Semiconductor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ON Semiconductor's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest ON Semiconductor belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ON Semiconductor you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

