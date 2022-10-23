With EPS Growth And More, Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Sensient Technologies' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's good to see that Sensient Technologies' EPS has grown from US$2.77 to US$3.31 over twelve months. This amounts to a 20% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Sensient Technologies remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.9% to US$1.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Sensient Technologies' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Sensient Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Sensient Technologies shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Sharad Jain, the company insider of the company, paid US$39k for shares at around US$78.11 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Sensient Technologies insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$30m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Sensient Technologies To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Sensient Technologies is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sensient Technologies (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Sensient Technologies isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

