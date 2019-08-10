With EPS Growth And More, Shakti Pumps (India) (NSE:SHAKTIPUMP) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Shakti Pumps (India) (NSE:SHAKTIPUMP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

View our latest analysis for Shakti Pumps (India)

How Fast Is Shakti Pumps (India) Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Shakti Pumps (India) has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Shakti Pumps (India)'s EPS soared from ₹18.56 to ₹24.52, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 32%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Shakti Pumps (India)'s EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to ₹5.5b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NSEI:SHAKTIPUMP Income Statement, August 10th 2019 More

Since Shakti Pumps (India) is no giant, with a market capitalization of ₹4.8b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Shakti Pumps (India) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Shakti Pumps (India) insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about ₹2.4b riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Shakti Pumps (India) To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Shakti Pumps (India)'s strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Of course, just because Shakti Pumps (India) is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Although Shakti Pumps (India) certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.