With EPS Growth And More, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH) Makes An Interesting Case

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's EPS went from RM0.015 to RM0.093 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of SHH Resources Holdings Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.0% to 8.0% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM65m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are SHH Resources Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM65m. That means insiders only have RM29m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add SHH Resources Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad you should know about.

Although SHH Resources Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Valentines jewelry gifts 2023: Shop the best jewelry for the perfect Valentine's Day gift

    Need to find the best jewelry gifts for your mom, wife, or anyone else on Valentine's Day? Check out these guide to find the perfect gift.

  • Brad Tavares out of UFC 283 matchup vs. Gregory Rodrigues

    UFC 283 is down a middleweight as Brad Tavares has withdrawn from his bout opposite Gregory Rodrigues, who hopes to remain on the card.

  • Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

    The cleric's convictions on child abuse charges - since quashed on appeal - shocked the Catholic Church.

  • Group of GOP donors backing Dhillon for RNC chair

    A group of Republican donors is calling for a change in leadership at the Republican National Committee (RNC), throwing their support behind attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s challenge to Chair Ronna McDaniel. The group of more than two dozen donors threw their support behind Dhillon in a letter to RNC members dated Monday and reported by Fox…

  • Candidates for RNC chair are set to square off

    A forum is slated for the upcoming winter meeting, according to an internal email obtained by POLITICO.

  • Brazil riots: Arrests ordered for top officials after capital stormed

    One of the officials, the former military police commander, has been arrested, local media reported.

  • Alabama GOP won’t support McDaniel as RNC chair

    The Alabama Republican Party said it would not support Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in her bid to again lead the national organization, another blow in what is already shaping up to be her toughest leadership challenge to date. “The Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC…

  • More relief for student borrowers could come under new rules

    With its plan for student debt relief on hold, the Biden administration is pressing ahead on a second front: Slashing monthly payments for more borrowers with relatively low incomes while holding down unpaid balances.

  • Panthers cut DT Phil Hoskins

    The Panthers terminated the contract of DT Phil Hoskins on Tuesday.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

    Stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are defensive by nature, as these companies' services witness consistent demand no matter the economic backdrop.

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    It's the underlying businesses that fund their dividends that make these stocks especially attractive.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $300,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Turning an initial $300,000 investment into seven figures in a decade may seem like a lofty aspiration, but it would require an annualized return of just around 13% to make that happen. Considering that the S&P 500 has delivered total returns of 220% over the past decade, which works out to 12.3% on an annualized basis, this begins to look like a much more attainable goal.