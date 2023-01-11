With EPS Growth And More, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's EPS went from RM0.015 to RM0.093 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of SHH Resources Holdings Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.0% to 8.0% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM65m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are SHH Resources Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM65m. That means insiders only have RM29m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add SHH Resources Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad you should know about.

