With EPS Growth And More, SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is SMRT Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

SMRT Holdings Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, SMRT Holdings Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.0091 to RM0.021, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 128%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note SMRT Holdings Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to RM183m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since SMRT Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM67m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are SMRT Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like SMRT Holdings Berhad with market caps under RM883m is about RM496k.

The CEO of SMRT Holdings Berhad was paid just RM39k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is SMRT Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

SMRT Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that SMRT Holdings Berhad has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SMRT Holdings Berhad you should know about.

Although SMRT Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

