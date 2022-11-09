With EPS Growth And More, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

STAG Industrial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, STAG Industrial has grown EPS by 30% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. STAG Industrial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to US$635m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for STAG Industrial's future EPS 100% free.

Are STAG Industrial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like STAG Industrial, the median CEO pay is around US$8.4m.

The STAG Industrial CEO received total compensation of just US$2.3m in the year to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is STAG Industrial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that STAG Industrial has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for STAG Industrial (2 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Although STAG Industrial certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

