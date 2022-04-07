With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Steamships Trading (ASX:SST). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Steamships Trading's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Steamships Trading has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over twelve months, Steamships Trading increased its EPS from K2.52 to K2.76. That amounts to a small improvement of 9.8%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Steamships Trading's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to K564m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Steamships Trading is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$319m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Steamships Trading Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Steamships Trading insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold K65m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Steamships Trading Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Steamships Trading is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Steamships Trading that we have uncovered.

