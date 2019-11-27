With EPS Growth And More, Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Tekcapital (LON:TEK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Tekcapital's Improving Profits

In the last three years Tekcapital's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Tekcapital's EPS shot from US$0.063 to US$0.18, over the last year. Year on year growth of 182% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Tekcapital's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Tekcapital shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 55% to 80%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Tekcapital is no giant, with a market capitalization of UK£3.5m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tekcapital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Tekcapital with market caps under US$200m is about US$320k.

Tekcapital offered total compensation worth US$207k to its CEO in the year to November 2018. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Tekcapital To Your Watchlist?

Tekcapital's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Such fast EPS growth makes me wonder if the business has hit an inflection point (and I mean the good kind.) At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So Tekcapital looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Tekcapital shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.