With EPS Growth And More, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.0 percentage points to 17%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM101m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under RM940m, like Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM499k.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package worth RM392k in the year leading up to June 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's strong EPS growth. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Although Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

