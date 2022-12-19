With EPS Growth And More, Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Thong Guan Industries Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Thong Guan Industries Berhad grew its EPS by 10% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Thong Guan Industries Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to RM1.4b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Thong Guan Industries Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM921m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Thong Guan Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Thong Guan Industries Berhad with market caps between RM442m and RM1.8b is about RM697k.

Thong Guan Industries Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM154k in the year to December 2021. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Thong Guan Industries Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Thong Guan Industries Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, Thong Guan Industries Berhad is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Thong Guan Industries Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

