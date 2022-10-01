With EPS Growth And More, Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Topaz Energy's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Topaz Energy grew its EPS from CA$0.11 to CA$0.57, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Topaz Energy's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The music to the ears of Topaz Energy shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 34% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Topaz Energy's future EPS 100% free.

Are Topaz Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news is that Topaz Energy insiders spent a whopping CA$4.7m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the company insider, William Armstrong, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$1.3m for shares at about CA$17.10 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Topaz Energy is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth CA$170m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Marty Staples is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between CA$1.4b and CA$4.4b, like Topaz Energy, the median CEO pay is around CA$3.2m.

The Topaz Energy CEO received CA$1.8m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Topaz Energy To Your Watchlist?

Topaz Energy's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Topaz Energy belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Topaz Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

