With EPS Growth And More, Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tradeweb Markets with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Tradeweb Markets' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Tradeweb Markets has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Tradeweb Markets' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Tradeweb Markets remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$1.2b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Tradeweb Markets Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Tradeweb Markets, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$13m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.08%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Tradeweb Markets Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Tradeweb Markets has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Tradeweb Markets shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

