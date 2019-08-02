With EPS Growth And More, United Strength Power Holdings (HKG:2337) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like United Strength Power Holdings (HKG:2337), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is United Strength Power Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that United Strength Power Holdings's EPS went from CN¥0.051 to CN¥0.18 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note United Strength Power Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to CN¥348m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

United Strength Power Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of CN¥1.2b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are United Strength Power Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that United Strength Power Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 74%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. In terms of absolute value, insiders have CN¥881m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does United Strength Power Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

United Strength Power Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering United Strength Power Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Of course, just because United Strength Power Holdings is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.