With EPS Growth And More, Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Veeco Instruments' Improving Profits

Veeco Instruments has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Veeco Instruments' EPS shot from US$0.36 to US$0.90, over the last year. Year on year growth of 148% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Veeco Instruments remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$645m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Veeco Instruments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Veeco Instruments shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$259k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Senior VP & CFO, John Kiernan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$104k for shares at about US$20.79 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Veeco Instruments insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$28m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 2.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Veeco Instruments Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Veeco Instruments' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Veeco Instruments deserves timely attention. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Veeco Instruments by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Veeco Instruments, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

