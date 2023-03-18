With EPS Growth And More, Videndum (LON:VID) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Videndum (LON:VID). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Videndum Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Videndum managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Videndum maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to UK£451m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Videndum Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Videndum insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending UK£22k more on stock than they received from selling it. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company.

Should You Add Videndum To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Videndum is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Videndum certainly can. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. Even so, be aware that Videndum is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

