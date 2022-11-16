With EPS Growth And More, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Western Alliance Bancorporation with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Western Alliance Bancorporation Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Western Alliance Bancorporation's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Western Alliance Bancorporation's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Western Alliance Bancorporation maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 29% to US$2.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Western Alliance Bancorporation's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Western Alliance Bancorporation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$1.2m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$3.7m insiders spent purchasing stock. This adds to the interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Robert Sarver who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.9m, paying US$77.24 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Western Alliance Bancorporation is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$224m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ken Vecchione, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Western Alliance Bancorporation, the median CEO pay is around US$8.2m.

Western Alliance Bancorporation's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$7.3m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Western Alliance Bancorporation To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Western Alliance Bancorporation's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

