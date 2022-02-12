If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Australian Agricultural Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Australian Agricultural has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Australian Agricultural's EPS shot from AU$0.073 to AU$0.22, over the last year. Year on year growth of 196% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Australian Agricultural's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Australian Agricultural's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Australian Agricultural Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Australian Agricultural shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Jessica Rudd, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$40k for shares at around AU$1.24 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Australian Agricultural insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 52%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling AU$487m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Hugh Killen is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between AU$557m and AU$2.2b, like Australian Agricultural, the median CEO pay is around AU$1.3m.

The Australian Agricultural CEO received AU$949k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Australian Agricultural Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Australian Agricultural's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Australian Agricultural belongs on the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Australian Agricultural (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

