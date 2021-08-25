If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Briscoe Group (NZSE:BGP) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Briscoe Group (NZSE:BGP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Briscoe Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Briscoe Group grew its EPS by 5.7% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Briscoe Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.7 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Briscoe Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Briscoe Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Briscoe Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Deputy Chairman & Group MD, Rodney Duke, bought a whopping NZ$917k worth of shares, paying about NZ$3.99 per share, on average. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Briscoe Group insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 82% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping NZ$1.2b. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Is Briscoe Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Briscoe Group is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Briscoe Group that we have uncovered.

