If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Bunzl (LON:BNZL). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Bunzl Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Bunzl has grown EPS by 9.1% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Bunzl's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.7% to UK£9.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Bunzl Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Bunzl shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Director of Corporate Development Andrew Mooney bought UK£30k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£13.83.

Should You Add Bunzl To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Bunzl is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Bunzl certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year, which inclines me to put this one on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bunzl that you should be aware of before investing here.

