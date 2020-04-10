If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

View our latest analysis for Church & Dwight

How Fast Is Church & Dwight Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Church & Dwight grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Church & Dwight maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.1% to US$4.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:CHD Income Statement April 10th 2020 More

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Church & Dwight?

Are Church & Dwight Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$17b company like Church & Dwight. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$35m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Church & Dwight, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Church & Dwight offered total compensation worth US$9.0m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Church & Dwight Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Church & Dwight is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Church & Dwight, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight that you should be aware of.