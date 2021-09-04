If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Before It's Too Late

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

See our latest analysis for Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Commercial Metals has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over twelve months, Commercial Metals increased its EPS from US$2.50 to US$2.74. That's a modest gain of 9.5%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Commercial Metals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.9% to US$6.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Commercial Metals's future profits.

Are Commercial Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Commercial Metals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$44m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Commercial Metals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Commercial Metals is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Commercial Metals (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Be Sure To Check Out Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Genpact Limited ( NYSE:G ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Kontoor Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:KTB ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the...

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.2% Yield

    Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( NYSE:KMB ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • DocuSign Stock: Is It a Buy?

    Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) surged higher on Friday as investors cheered the company's strong fiscal second-quarter results. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead, for instance, reiterated a buy rating on the stock and boosted his 12-month price target for shares from $340 to $350, noting that the company looks poised to sustain high growth rates for a long time. Needham analyst Scott Berg, who raised his 12-month price target from $275 to $340 after the report, noted that the company's revenue growth deceleration amid a reopening economy was much slower than expected.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • How 2 Physicians Built Retirement Wealth in Real Estate Through a 1031 Exchange

    A brother-sister team amassed millions in rental properties, but when life got too busy, they were shocked at the tax bill they’d owe if they sold. Their solution? A 1031 Exchange and a Delaware Statutory Trust.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

    Kudos to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for its decision to acquire Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL). The small biotech's cancer pipeline is a great fit for Pfizer. Trillium's candidates could begin contributing to Pfizer's growth in the second half of the decade, just when the big drugmaker will need a boost due to patent expirations for several of its top drugs.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. For each of the following hypergrowth stocks, Wall Street's consensus sales estimate for 2023, courtesy of FactSet, implies a revenue increase ranging from a low of 1,185% (yes, a low of 1,185%) to a high of 12,629%, compared to 2020 sales. Arguably the best-known name on this list is biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 10 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 financial services dividend champions to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now. The financial services sector was one, like many others, that was terribly impacted by […]