If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Dunelm Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Dunelm Group has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Dunelm Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to UK£1.4b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Dunelm Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Dunelm Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But my excitement comes from the UK£57k that Independent Non-Executive Director Ian Bull spent buying shares (at an average price of about UK£14.22).

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Dunelm Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£645m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Dunelm Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Dunelm Group's strong EPS growth. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Dunelm Group that we have uncovered.

