If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Before It's Too Late

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for Enterprise Bancorp

How Quickly Is Enterprise Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Enterprise Bancorp's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Enterprise Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Enterprise Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to US$151m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Enterprise Bancorp's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Enterprise Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Enterprise Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$102m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like Enterprise Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

The Enterprise Bancorp CEO received US$1.0m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Enterprise Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Enterprise Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Enterprise Bancorp look rather interesting indeed. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Enterprise Bancorp by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although Enterprise Bancorp certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • Topps Debt Rating Downgraded on Loss of MLB Deal, SPAC Shutdown

    The credit rating of trading card giant Topps Co. has been pushed deeper into junk bond territory as last week’s loss of Major League Baseball’s license for cards continues to have ramifications. Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded Topps one notch to B2, about midway on its scale of non-investment grade debt. The company […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • 5 Stocks Likely to Make the Most of the Booming Demand for 5G

    The demand for 5G seems poised to grow going forward as the technology offers benefits like higher speeds and lower latency, making it prudent to look at stocks like Apple (AAPL), Corning (GLW) and Nokia (NOK).

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.