If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Excelsior Capital (ASX:ECL) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Excelsior Capital (ASX:ECL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Excelsior Capital

Excelsior Capital's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Excelsior Capital has grown EPS by 9.6% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Excelsior Capital shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.6% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Excelsior Capital is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$48m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Excelsior Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Story continues

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Excelsior Capital insiders did net -AU$36k selling stock over the last year, they invested AU$960k, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. We also note that it was the , Warwick Sauer, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$279k for shares at about AU$1.52 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Excelsior Capital insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$30m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Excelsior Capital Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Excelsior Capital is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Even so, be aware that Excelsior Capital is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

The good news is that Excelsior Capital is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.