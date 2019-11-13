If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Fjordkraft Holding (OB:FKRAFT) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Fjordkraft Holding (OB:FKRAFT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Fjordkraft Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Fjordkraft Holding's EPS have grown from kr2.48 to kr2.95 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 19% gain.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Fjordkraft Holding's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 39% to kr7.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

OB:FKRAFT Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Fjordkraft Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Fjordkraft Holding with market caps between kr1.8b and kr7.3b is about kr4.1m.

Fjordkraft Holding offered total compensation worth kr3.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2018. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Fjordkraft Holding To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Fjordkraft Holding is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which makes me feel more trusting of the board of directors. So all in all I think it's worth at least considering for your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Fjordkraft Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

