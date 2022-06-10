If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gear Energy (TSE:GXE). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Gear Energy's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Gear Energy has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Gear Energy's EPS shot from CA$0.14 to CA$0.35, over the last year. You don't see 157% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Gear Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -94% to 45%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Gear Energy's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Gear Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite -CA$189k worth of sales, Gear Energy insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending CA$747k on purchases in the last twelve months. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Donald Gray for CA$172k worth of shares, at about CA$1.65 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Gear Energy is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have CA$23m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 5.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Ingram Gillmore is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Gear Energy with market caps between CA$253m and CA$1.0b is about CA$1.4m.

The CEO of Gear Energy only received CA$701k in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Gear Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Gear Energy's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Gear Energy belongs on the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Gear Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

