If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Glen Burnie Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Glen Burnie Bancorp has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Glen Burnie Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Glen Burnie Bancorp reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Glen Burnie Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$36m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Glen Burnie Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like Glen Burnie Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$661k.

The Glen Burnie Bancorp CEO received US$402k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Glen Burnie Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Glen Burnie Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which makes me feel more trusting of the board of directors. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Glen Burnie Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

