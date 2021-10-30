If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Before It's Too Late

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Hallenstein Glasson Holdings grew its EPS by 7.0% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to NZ$351m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of NZ$415m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's a pleasure to note that insiders spent NZ$1.2m buying Hallenstein Glasson Holdings shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. And so I find myself almost expectant, and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Director & CEO of Glassons Australia James Glasson who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$365k, paying NZ$7.30 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at NZ$93m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 22% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Should You Add Hallenstein Glasson Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. If you think Hallenstein Glasson Holdings might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

The good news is that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon, Chevron stocks gain as Wall Street cheers earnings and Exxon’s massive share buyback

    A $10 billion share buyback plan at Exxon and a "significant beat" for Chevron boost the energy companies' stocks on Friday.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    The market might be back at all-time highs right now, but the best returns will develop over the long term.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

    Kinder Morgan's slow and steady business model is centered on creating shareholder value through dividends, not high growth. As with most dividend stocks, the success of that strategy will depend on whether the company can continue to fund and raise its payouts over time without taking away too much of the cash it requires to run its business. Let's see if Kinder Morgan fits this criterion and is worth buying today.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityI

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    Trouble may be brewing on Wall Street, but that's actually great news for opportunistic long-term investors.

  • 3 Disruptive Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Investors who have observed soaring prices in technology stocks throughout history should look to these three companies for the next generation of innovation.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • Robinhood investors fall out of love with Dogecoin, as it drops from 32% of revenue to just 8%

    Amid calls to list Shiba Inu coin and other tokens, Robinhood disclosed Friday that Dogecoin transactions were responsible for just 8% of its total net revenues in the third quarter.