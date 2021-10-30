If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Hallenstein Glasson Holdings grew its EPS by 7.0% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to NZ$351m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of NZ$415m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's a pleasure to note that insiders spent NZ$1.2m buying Hallenstein Glasson Holdings shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. And so I find myself almost expectant, and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Director & CEO of Glassons Australia James Glasson who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$365k, paying NZ$7.30 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at NZ$93m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 22% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Should You Add Hallenstein Glasson Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. If you think Hallenstein Glasson Holdings might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

