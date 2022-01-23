If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Image Scan Holdings's Improving Profits

In the last three years Image Scan Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Image Scan Holdings's EPS shot from UK£0.001 to UK£0.0018, over the last year. You don't see 73% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, Image Scan Holdings's revenue dropped 18% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 3.2% to 6.6%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Image Scan Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of UK£4.5m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Image Scan Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Image Scan Holdings with market caps under UK£148m is about UK£239k.

The Image Scan Holdings CEO received total compensation of just UK£114k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Image Scan Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Image Scan Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. With rocketing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So Image Scan Holdings looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Image Scan Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

