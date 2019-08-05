If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Learning Technologies Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Learning Technologies Group's EPS has grown 37% each year, compound, over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Learning Technologies Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 83% to UK£94m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Learning Technologies Group EPS 100% free.

Are Learning Technologies Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While Learning Technologies Group insiders did net -UK£245.0k selling stock over the last year, they invested UK£497k, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Leslie-Ann Reed who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£310k, paying UK£1.14 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Learning Technologies Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth UK£222m. Coming in at 31% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.