If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Michael Hill International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Michael Hill International grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Michael Hill International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.4% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Michael Hill International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Michael Hill International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$22m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 5.6% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Michael Hill International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Michael Hill International is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Michael Hill International (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

