If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Microequities Asset Management Group (ASX:MAM) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Microequities Asset Management Group (ASX:MAM). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Microequities Asset Management Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Microequities Asset Management Group has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Microequities Asset Management Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Microequities Asset Management Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 62% to 84%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Microequities Asset Management Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$97m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Microequities Asset Management Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Microequities Asset Management Group insiders spent AU$196k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non Executive Director Alexander Abrahams who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$96k, paying AU$0.88 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Microequities Asset Management Group insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 76% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$74m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Microequities Asset Management Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Microequities Asset Management Group's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Microequities Asset Management Group belongs on the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Microequities Asset Management Group that you need to take into consideration.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Microequities Asset Management Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

