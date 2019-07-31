If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Nestlé (VTX:NESN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Nestlé Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that Nestlé's EPS have grown from CHF2.64 to CHF3.12 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 18% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Nestlé's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.6% to CHF93b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SWX:NESN Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

Are Nestlé Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Nestlé has a market capitalization of CHF304b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CHF263m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Nestlé Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Nestlé is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. If you think Nestlé might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction

