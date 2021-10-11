If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is NI Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, NI Holdings has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that NI Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that NI Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.2 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check NI Holdings's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are NI Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own NI Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$25m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 6.2% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is NI Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, NI Holdings's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if NI Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

