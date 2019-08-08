If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Pricer (STO:PRIC B) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Pricer (STO:PRIC B). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Pricer's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Pricer has grown EPS by 33% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Pricer's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 56% to kr1.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Pricer is no giant, with a market capitalization of kr1.4b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Pricer Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Pricer insiders spent kr1.1m on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the CEO & President, Helena Holmgren, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying kr351k for shares at about kr11.70 each.

Should You Add Pricer To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Pricer has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. To put it succinctly; Pricer is a strong candidate for your watchlist. If you think Pricer might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

