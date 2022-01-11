If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vmoto (ASX:VMT). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Vmoto Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Vmoto's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Vmoto's EPS soared from AU$0.014 to AU$0.021, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 57%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Vmoto shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.8% to 6.3%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Vmoto's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Vmoto Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Vmoto insiders did net -AU$37k selling stock over the last year, they invested AU$446k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Malaky Kazem who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$413k, paying AU$0.42 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Vmoto insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$53m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Vmoto To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Vmoto's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Vmoto is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

