If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like WSP Global (TSE:WSP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is WSP Global Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, WSP Global's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note WSP Global's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to CA$10b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are WSP Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$20b company like WSP Global. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at CA$98m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations over CA$10b, like WSP Global, the median CEO pay is around CA$7.8m.

WSP Global offered total compensation worth CA$6.9m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is WSP Global Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about WSP Global's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that WSP Global is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - WSP Global has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

