EPSO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD Colo.) —The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said it responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning, on Jan. 27 in Security-Widefield where a suspect was shot.

Deputies responded to the officer-involved shooting in the area of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue just east of U.S.85/87 (CanAm Hwy.) at 12:30 a.m. after law enforcement from EPSO and the Fountain Police Department (FPD) encountered a suspect with a gun.

EPSO said the man would not comply and pointed a gun at law enforcement causing at least one deputy and one FPD officer to fire their weapons at the suspect. The man was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the investigation, according to EPSO.

