Epsom: Man due in court charged with flat murder

A man is due in court later after being charged with the murder of another man at a flat in Epsom.

Jason Lucas, 47, was pronounced dead after being found at the property in Eleanor Avenue on 7 February.

Darren Hanson, 44, of Eleanor Road, is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

Surrey Police said the inquiry was continuing and they urged "anyone who knows anything or has any information that may be relevant to come forward."

