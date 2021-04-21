Epsom salts and other myths: Here’s the truth about growing healthy tomatoes

Dennis Patton
·3 min read

Homegrown tomatoes fresh off the vine are full of flavor, bringing out the best of summer. No other vegetable crop has as many home remedies for success.

Neighbors, friends, and, of course, the internet are packed with tips. Some tips are spot on, while others have few benefits or could even slow your harvest.

Tomatoes are grown from a transplant. One internet tip not cutting the mustard is transplant size. Many home remedy sites suggest buying a bigger transplant to harvest sooner. This is not always correct.

Tall, leggy overgrown transplants are stressed as they have been grown too long in a small container. Stressed plants have a difficult time overcoming limited root development. The result is a plant that is slow to establish and produce new growth once planted.

Size of transplant does not mean early harvest. Days to maturity listed for the variety are the best indication of when to expect vine-ripened fruit. Choose varieties that are early season or require fewer days of growth.

It is common to see tomatoes grown in gallon or larger pots in full flower and with fruit set. While these plants might produce a ripe tomato sooner, the overall yields will be lower as the plants are stressed in the pots. Also, is the price worth a few early fruits?

Instead of picking big transplants in small pots, look for short, stocky, dark green plants around 6 inches in height. These plants have been in their cramped container for less time and have not endured the stress. Once planted, the vigorous roots quickly develop for a season of fresh fruit.

How to plant the transplant is a point of debate. Everyone has an idea and separating good gardening practices from fake news is not always easy.

Some sources say plant deep, lay them on their side, or be sure to throw in a handful of Epsom salts for the best tomatoes. All these remedies are not based on sound science.

Vigorous, healthy transplants are planted slightly deeper than they were growing in the pot. Leggy, overgrown plants can be laid on their side, covering the stem with the last 6 inches exposed.

Planting deeply recommendations are an outgrowth of the incorrect myth of buying larger plants. Overgrown, leggy plants get whipped around in the wind, leading to the planting deeply recommendation.

Epsom salt in the planting hole has been passed down for generations. This soaking salt is high in magnesium. The theory behind adding it is to help the plant overcome blossom-end rot.

Blossom-end rot results from a combination of environmental issues tying up the calcium, making it unavailable. Epsom salt contains little or no calcium and will not improve growth or prevent rot.

Plant tomatoes when the soil is warm, releasing the calcium which creates an environment for root development. The ideal time to plant tomatoes is after the danger of frost has passed, in early to mid-May. With luck and good growing conditions, a fresh tomato could be yours around the Fourth of July.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.

