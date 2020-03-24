Epson Introduces its First Epson Media Designed for the ColorWorks C3500 On-Demand Color Label Printer

Durable Matte Synthetic, Premium Matte and High Gloss Labels Provide Sharp Details for Creating Premium Color Labels

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today introduced new Epson Label Media designed for the ColorWorks® C3500 on-demand color label printer using DURABrite® Ultra pigment ink. All new ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label, ColorWorks High Gloss Label, and ColorWorks Premium Matte Label media deliver text, barcodes and images with astounding sharpness and detail. Epson Media supplements the inkjet media products that many ColorWorks partners offer, providing another solution for customers and partners looking for quality label media.

"Sourcing and testing label media can take a lot of time and effort, as there is a vast amount of media options with varying degrees of performance," said Bonny Chou, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "With the new Epson Media, our customers can start printing right away, with confidence they are using a known media guaranteed to work with the ColorWorks C3500 and that will deliver exceptional results."

Epson's new label media delivers photo-quality color labels that are consistent from print to print and resistant to smearing, fading, water, and scratches. They are also rigorously tested for overall quality assurance. Additional features include:

ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label – Delivers photo-quality color labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces, including drums and plastic containers. BS-5609 certified for GHS chemical labeling applications, the labels are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more.

Availability

New Epson ColorWorks labels are now available through Epson's vast network of authorized partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, ColorWorks and DURABrite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

