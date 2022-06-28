Epstein accuser calls Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year sentence a 'big victory'

Storyful

A former aide to President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows testified on Tuesday, June 28, that Meadows told her “things might get real, real bad” on January 6 when the two spoke days prior to the attack on the US Capitol.Cassidy Hutchinson made the remarks during a last-minute House committee meeting in which she testified that Rudy Giuliani, then a lawyer for Trump, told her “something to the effect of ‘we are going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great. The President’s going to be there, he is going to look powerful, he is going to be with the members, he is going to be with the Senators.’”According to Hutchinson, when she asked Meadows about Giuliani’s remarks later that day, he told her “something to the effect of ’there’s a lot going on Cass, but I don’t know, things might get real, real bad on January 6.’”“That evening was the first moment that I remember feeling scared and nervous for what could happen,” said Hutchinson. Credit: CSPAN via Storyful