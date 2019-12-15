Epstein conspiracy theorists have conveniently forgotten about Trump

"Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself!" has become a rallying cry for the extreme right, which has concocted elaborate theories that top Democrats or liberal celebrities had him assassinated. Epstein, of course, was the notorious financier who died in jail on August 10 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, including of minors.

To be sure, the apparent suicide of Epstein looks extraordinarily suspicious. But there is one glaring omission in the far-right's conspiracy theories of his death: Donald Trump, who was for years one of Epstein's closest friends and party companions.

The details of Epstein's death were instant conspiracy catnip. First, he was found in his cell three weeks before he died with bruising on his neck, from either an assault or an attempted suicide. He was placed on suicide watch, but taken off again just six days later. He was still supposed to be under close monitoring, but the night he died, his cellmate was removed, and guards just 15 feet from his cell allegedly fell asleep instead of checking on him every 30 minutes as required. Two cameras watching his cell malfunctioned, while a third had footage that was "unusable." He supposedly died from choking himself with a bedsheet — another item he was not supposed to have — but in the process the hyoid bone in his neck was broken, a common sign of being strangled. The New York medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Then there is how Epstein was for decades firmly ensconced in the global oligarchy. He associated with Trump, Prince Andrew of the U.K., the Clinton family, Harvard's Alan Dershowitz, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, billionaire Les Wexner, and many, many other politicians and celebrities, usually at lavish parties. He reportedly worked in secret with M.I.T.'s Media Lab to launder donations from him. The flight logs of his "Lolita Express" private jet contain many of the same names (Bill Clinton appears on the logs over a dozen times).

Epstein's "little black book" of contacts has over 1,000 names, reports Bloomberg: "including Ralph Fiennes, Alec Baldwin, David Blaine, Jimmy Buffett and Courtney Love; media figures including Charlie Rose, Mike Wallace and Barbara Walters; former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, former British prime minister Tony Blair, industrialist David Koch and the late Salomon Brothers Chief Executive Officer John Gutfreund and his wife, Susan," in addition to Clinton and Trump.

These are the kind of connections that allowed Epstein to worm his way back into polite society after he was convicted of a minor charge of soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008 — minor only because then-federal prosecutor Alex Acosta reportedly overrode local authorities and got Epstein a sweetheart plea bargain.

Blackmail has also been hinted at — most notably by Epstein himself. In August 2018, he claimed to reporter James Stewart he knew a "great deal" about dozens of rich and powerful people, "some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use."

Frankly, I'm sympathetic to the conspiracy theorists. On the one hand, American prisons are notoriously horribly run, and it is not unprecedented for a wealthy person facing serious jail time to kill himself. On the other hand, literally hundreds of the most powerful people on Earth very likely had a strong motive for keeping Epstein quiet. I can see why people have such a hard time swallowing the official story.

Yet the right-wing conspiracy theorists ignore the obvious Trump connections. Instead many hook into longstanding nutball theories that the Clintons have been murdering people for decades. Indeed, Trump himself retweeted a suggestion from a conservative comedian that Epstein died because he "had information on Bill Clinton." Fake social media posts from Hillary Clinton predicting Epstein would kill himself circulated in right-wing swamps. Other right-wingers theorized Epstein isn't even dead. Still others are more subdued: Sen. John Kennedy (R-Lou.), for instance, asserted that like Christmas ornaments and drywall, Epstein just couldn't have hanged himself — but did not mention Trump.

But perhaps the most common iteration of the conspiracy thinking on the right has been simple repetition of the "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme, which originated as a non sequitur comment on Fox News. This has been seen all over conservative publications, social media, and clothing — a right-wing congressman even hid "Epstein didn't kill himself" as an acrostic in the first letters of numerous tweets.