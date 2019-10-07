Epstein Flaunted Girls After His Arrest at Hair Salon for the Stars

In the years after he registered as a sex offender, millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein launched a veritable crusade to rehabilitate his image. The convicted felon donated to prominent charities, convinced friends to invite him to A-list events, and took to wearing a Harvard sweatshirt whenever there was a camera around. But among the most important stops on Epstein’s comeback tour were his regular appointments at hairdresser Frédéric Fekkai’s high-profile salons.

Multiple former Fekkai employees told The Daily Beast that Epstein regularly brought groups of young women into the New York salon after his conviction, where he paid for their services and had them sit on his lap and stroke his hair. When he was in Florida, former employees said, Epstein would have Fekkai stylists make house calls to his Palm Beach estate.

Unbeknownst to them, Fekkai’s brand had received an influx of cash years earlier from a company backed by L Brands—the same retailer owned by Epstein’s only known client, Les Wexner.

A spokesperson for Frederic Fekkai brands said the company had been sold by the time of Epstein’s conviction in 2008, and that Fekkai was not involved in the salons at the time.

“Neither he, nor the current management team, had any knowledge of the incidents described and, in Mr. Fekkai’s limited acquaintance with Mr. Epstein, he never witnessed any of the deplorable conduct that led to Mr. Epstein’s conviction,” the spokesperson said.

Two decades ago, Epstein would have been almost indistinguishable from the dozens of celebrity clients who flocked to Fekkai’s Upper East Side salon. Fekkai, a charismatic coiffeur known for his boyish good looks, opened his first salon in 1988 and rose quickly from unknown French hairdresser to stylist to the stars. He styled celebrities like Demi Moore, Jodie Foster, and Meryl Streep for the red carpet, and was credited with giving Hillary Clinton her signature short, layered ‘do.

A 2005 New York Times article listed cuts at Fekkai’s salon—which could run up to $750 apiece—as one of many upsides for Epstein’s personal assistants. “In addition to the rich payday, he also ladles on the perks,” the article said of the financier. “He maintains a charge account at Frédéric Fekkai, the society hair dresser, for their unlimited use and pays for all food eaten during his lengthy business hours, including takeout from Le Cirque.”

But Fekkai and Epstein appeared to be closer than just stylist and client. The financier had 16 numbers for Fekkai in his black book of contacts, including the hairdresser’s home number, his French cellphone, and a number for his assistant. Flight logs show Fekkai flew on Epstein’s private plane at least twice, in 2000 and 2002, along with Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and his shady model scout pal Jean-Luc Brunel.

Simone Banos, a longtime friend of Fekkai, told The Daily Beast that Epstein and Fekkai ran in similar New York social circles, but said she couldn’t imagine the hairdresser staying friends with Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and accused by dozens more of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Fekkai said the hairdresser had “a very limited acquaintance with Epstein, who was known to aggressively cultivate celebrities. He was not Epstein’s friend or his stylist.”

“Frederic is disgusted and sickened by Epstein’s activities, which no one was aware of in 2000 and 2002, when Frederic accepted a ride on his jet,” the spokesperson said. “Had he been aware, he would never have boarded that plane, let alone with his 5-year old son, his son’s nanny and his girlfriend at the time.”

But four former Fekkai employees said Epstein remained a regular at the salon, even after his 2008 conviction. Three of these employees recalled Epstein bringing a rotating cast of tall, beautiful, and suspiciously young-looking women with him for monthly appointments. (The fourth employee remembered Epstein bringing women in with him, but could not recall details of their interactions.)

The financier paid for the women’s haircuts and dye jobs from his house account, the employees said, and either he or a female associate dictated exactly how their hair was styled. In between services, the women sat on Epstein’s lap or stroked his hair—in full view of the hundreds of guests at Fekkai’s 9,000-square-foot hair emporium. “It was very out in the open,” one former employee said. “Everyone knew."