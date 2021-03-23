Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;The New York property formerly owned by Jeffrey Epstein&lt;/p&gt; (Google Maps)

The New York property formerly owned by Jeffrey Epstein

(Google Maps)

Jeffrey Epstein’s former New York mansion will reportedly undergo a “complete makeover — physically and spiritually”, before a former Goldman Sachs executive moves in.

Michael Daffey, who retires from the bank this month, bought the property formerly belonging to Epstein, a convicted sex offender and ex-financier, for $51 million (£57 million) about a fortnight ago.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Mr Daffey, Stu Loeser, told The New York Times: “the first order of business is a complete makeover — physically and spiritually,” for the townhouse, which is located on the city’s Upper East Side.

The New York mansion was the most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio, all of which was auctioned-off after a conviction for sex-trafficking of underage women against Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell in August 2019, while awaiting trail.

Mr Loeser added at the time of the sale that the Goldman Sachs executive “had never previously been in the home nor ever met its owner, but he is a big believer in New York’s future”.

Read more:

Renovation work is expected to take a year to 18 months, according to Mr Loeser, while interior designers Timothy Haynes and Kevin Roberts are onboard with the planned makeover.

Mr Daffey and his wife, who purchased the property at auction on 8 March with cash and a bridge loan, viewed the former Epstein mansion “as a place with a lot of potential”, their spokesperson added to The Times.

It was originally put up for sale for $88 million (£63 million) following the death of Epstein in August 2019, before the asking price was reduced further to $65 million (£47 million) in January, after no interest was shown in the address.

It follows the sale of Epstein’s former Florida mansion to the developer Todd Michael Glaser for $18.5 million (£13.3 million). The profits also contributed to the victim compensation fund, which was temporarily paused because of cash flow problems.

Epstein was accused of carrying-out a number of sex crimes at both properties, which allegedly hosted underage girls who were forced to engage in sex acts, before he was arrested in July 2019.

The ex financier was found dead in his prison cell a month later, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

Famous faces, including former US President Donald Trump, were allegedly photographed at the Epstein properties for parties in the 1990s. As was Britain’s Prince Andrew, although both men afterwards distanced themselves from Epstein. Prince Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, will meanwhile face trial for allegedly helping to recruit underage girls for her then-boyfriend, in a trial set to begin this summer.

Recommended Stories

  • Black’s Apollo Exit Follows ‘Deeply Trying’ Fallout Over Epstein

    (Bloomberg) -- For Leon Black, it all got to be too much.The man who built one of the most ruthless money-making machines in Wall Street history unexpectedly left his Apollo Global Management Inc. on Sunday, handing over the reins to one of his proteges, Marc Rowan, and a former U.S. regulator.It’s a stunning turn for the 69-year-old, who for decades ran Apollo as an extension of himself -- combative, immovable and wildly successful. But after more than a year of scandal surrounding his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which had already led to him agreeing to leave his job as chief executive officer later this year, Black severed all day-to-day ties with the firm.“The last weeks and months have been deeply trying for me and my family,” Black wrote in a letter to his board. The scrutiny on his Epstein ties “have taken a toll on my health and have caused me to wish to take some time away from the public spotlight that comes with my daily involvement with this great public company.”Investors seemed to welcome his departure -- a once-unthinkable outcome. Apollo’s stock climbed as much as 5.6% Monday, erasing its 2021 decline. Black’s Epstein connections -- he paid more than $150 million to the financier in recent years -- had threatened fundraising for the firm, and some clients were unhappy with a January announcement that Black would cede the CEO role to Rowan while staying on as chairman.Citigroup Inc. analysts responded to the moves, upgrading Apollo to buy, citing “favorable” corporate governance steps.“It became clear this was really the only option,” said Jerry O’Hara, a Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst, about Black’s exit. “The sooner that Apollo is able to put this in its past, the sooner they can work toward removing the overhang. The prior announcement said he was staying on as chairman. That led some to believe there was no change in his involvement with the exception of title. This rubber stamps it.”While Rowan has taken over as CEO, Jay Clayton was named non-executive chairman, and Apollo added two more independent directors to its board, according to a Monday statement.“Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership,” Black said in the statement.Epstein LinksAfter new evidence of Black’s ties to the late financier surfaced last year, Apollo hired a law firm to look into the matter. The investigation found that Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 -- after Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008. Apollo has long maintained it never hired Epstein for any services, and Black was never accused of any involvement in his criminal activities.Apollo expects to report earnings that exceed analysts’ estimates and first-quarter fundraising that’s “trending toward the high end” of the firm’s annual range of $15 billion to $20 billion, Black said in the statement.Shares of New York-based Apollo rose 4.5% Monday.The appointments of two additional directors, Richard Emerson and Kerry Murphy Healey, bring Apollo’s board to 15 members, two-thirds of them independent. Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, had joined Apollo as lead independent director on March 1.Clayton, who led the SEC for most of Donald Trump’s presidency, has worked with other with high-profile firms embroiled in controversy. As a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, his clients included Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and Ally Financial Inc.“This wouldn’t be the first time someone from the commission comes in, which signals that the firm understands that it has gotten into lawsuits and allegations and it wants to move beyond them and needs to be better,” said Donald Langevoort, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. “I don’t think it’s just window dressing. Somebody like Jay Clayton doesn’t want to put his reputation at risk.”During his tenure at the SEC, Clayton, 54, made moves that were widely seen as beneficial to private markets. For example, the regulator took steps to ease some of the longstanding restrictions that limit firms such as Apollo, Blackstone Group Inc. and KKR & Co. from raising money from the super rich, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.Athene DealEarlier this month, Apollo announced an $11 billion deal to acquire the remaining stake of insurer Athene Holding Ltd. that it didn’t own. The firm also said at the time it would convert to a full C-corp, with a one-share, one-vote structure. That day, during a conference call with analysts, Black was conspicuously absent. The Rowan era had already begun.Read more: Apollo’s Rowan Makes Imprint Felt With $11 Billion Athene DealRowan, 58, was considered somewhat of an underdog. While he was the mastermind behind some of Apollo’s most profitable wagers, including Athene, he was often in the background. He’s considered more staid than fellow co-founder Josh Harris, who was seen as having a closer relationship with Black and deemed to be a more likely successor.Throughout his career, Black earned a reputation for overcoming disasters.He founded Apollo in 1990 with partners from Drexel Burnham Lambert, the junk-bond shop led by Michael Milken that collapsed in a scandal. Following the 2008 financial crisis, Apollo came up with ways to protect its investments even when some of the companies it backed failed.See also: Apollo Investors Are Left Waiting for Results of Epstein ProbeBut Black’s ties with Epstein brought unprecedented scrutiny upon the firm, unsettling clients and shareholders. Some public pension plans halted their commitments.Now is “the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests,” Black said Monday. “I intend to remain Apollo’s largest shareholder, and strongest supporter.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Covid vaccines: Why some Americans are choosy about their jab

    There are three options in the US, and some are turning their nose up at one of them.

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. It will also help to allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results. Rep. Jody Hice, a tea party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump’s false allegations of fraud. “Jody has been a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and is a staunch ally of the America First agenda," Trump said in a statement that repeated the unsupported allegations of fraud.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hurricanes end three-game slide with 3-0 victory over Blue Jackets

    Canes snap three-game winless streak in grand fashion; Hamilton, Nedeljkovic lead the way.

  • Australia poised for inquiry into veteran suicide, PM says

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to announce a Royal Commission to examine veteran suicides, after a government backbench revolt over delays in establishing an inquiry. Morrison last year said his government would appoint a permanent national commissioner to investigate suicides among current and former military personnel amid rising public anger over the issue. After widespread criticism over delays in implementing the scheme, Australia's Senate last week proposed a Royal Commission be established, the most powerful inquiry in Australia, with several ruling backbench lawmakers saying they would support it in a parliamentary vote expected this week.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company

    The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family. Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

  • Prince Harry starts new job with Silicon Valley firm

    "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company.

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.