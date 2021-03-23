Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale
Jeffrey Epstein’s former New York mansion will reportedly undergo a “complete makeover — physically and spiritually”, before a former Goldman Sachs executive moves in.
Michael Daffey, who retires from the bank this month, bought the property formerly belonging to Epstein, a convicted sex offender and ex-financier, for $51 million (£57 million) about a fortnight ago.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Mr Daffey, Stu Loeser, told The New York Times: “the first order of business is a complete makeover — physically and spiritually,” for the townhouse, which is located on the city’s Upper East Side.
The New York mansion was the most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio, all of which was auctioned-off after a conviction for sex-trafficking of underage women against Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell in August 2019, while awaiting trail.
Mr Loeser added at the time of the sale that the Goldman Sachs executive “had never previously been in the home nor ever met its owner, but he is a big believer in New York’s future”.
Renovation work is expected to take a year to 18 months, according to Mr Loeser, while interior designers Timothy Haynes and Kevin Roberts are onboard with the planned makeover.
Mr Daffey and his wife, who purchased the property at auction on 8 March with cash and a bridge loan, viewed the former Epstein mansion “as a place with a lot of potential”, their spokesperson added to The Times.
It was originally put up for sale for $88 million (£63 million) following the death of Epstein in August 2019, before the asking price was reduced further to $65 million (£47 million) in January, after no interest was shown in the address.
It follows the sale of Epstein’s former Florida mansion to the developer Todd Michael Glaser for $18.5 million (£13.3 million). The profits also contributed to the victim compensation fund, which was temporarily paused because of cash flow problems.
Epstein was accused of carrying-out a number of sex crimes at both properties, which allegedly hosted underage girls who were forced to engage in sex acts, before he was arrested in July 2019.
The ex financier was found dead in his prison cell a month later, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.
Famous faces, including former US President Donald Trump, were allegedly photographed at the Epstein properties for parties in the 1990s. As was Britain’s Prince Andrew, although both men afterwards distanced themselves from Epstein. Prince Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.
Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, will meanwhile face trial for allegedly helping to recruit underage girls for her then-boyfriend, in a trial set to begin this summer.